...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Aging Well: Aloha Community Shed attracts mostly retired men who want to putter and make friends.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a Kalihi woodworking group made up of mostly retired men, and its members say the friendships and the community service keep them Aging Well. Aloha Community Shed is a place where people can tinker around. It's also a social group that likes to give back to others.
Why putter around alone in your own garage, when you can do that with friends? Bob Jewell founded this group in 2021. He describes, "Aloha Community Shed is a social organization. It helps people break the isolation of sitting at home and loneliness and give them a sense of purpose."
Aloha Community Shed has almost 40 members. The chance do to woodwork brings them here.
Dean Keil, a member since 2018, says, "We have a phenomenal group of people. Men, women, all nice folks. I just enjoy coming here and even if there's not a project, we sit around, we have snacks and discuss future projects."
The friendships keep them coming back. Cofounder Mark Campbell adds, "It's not just about woodworking. It's a lot of social, and community service."
Connie Sizemore joined in 2021 after her husband died. "This is a very welcoming place. I felt comfortable here," she says.
Community service is a big part of their mission. They have made tiny homes for the houseless in Waimanalo, fixed the roof at Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center, built planter boxes for schools, and more. You don't have to know how to work with wood to join; you can learn here.
Sizemore joined, in part, to pick up new skills. "The learning curve's been stiff. I thought it'd be so easy to do," she says, but keeps at it, hoping to one day be able to sell her wares.
This is part of a global association of nearly 3,000 so-called Men's Sheds, developed to help older people combat loneliness. The man caves are open to all ages and genders, though it generally attracts older guys looking for a little tool time and company.
Aloha Community Shed is a nonprofit that accepts donations. It also has a small Shed Shoppe selling items its members have made.