Aging Well: acupuncture helps some seniors with pain relief and depression.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some say acupuncture can help you with Aging Well. Studies published by the Journal of American Medicine show the ancient Chinese practice can reduce pain. And it's something the Cleveland Clinic offers at its facilities.
KITV4's Diane Ako "went under the needle" to try it.
With a pinch here and a poke there, I'm all pins and needles. I have six needles in my feet, hands, and ears for stress relief. It didn't hurt.
She says the needles unblock energy meridians in the body and help the chi flow.
"They're like smooth-flowing rivers and when working correctly they flow like a river does," she added.
Physically, the needle creates a micro-injury that triggers the brain's response to heal.
"It increases circulation to the area by increasing blood flow," she said.
Half her clients are seniors whose top maladies include arthritis, back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
"I love working with mental health and making mind body connections," she noted.
Maximin says it's important to treat the body and mind because they're so often linked. She pointed out, (pun intended), "For some, when they're stressed, they get backpain. If you only approach the muscles of the back, it might not get to the root cause of their particular stress."
You'll lie on the table 20 to 40 minutes, during which time you may feel small energetic sensations as energy moves in the body. It may take more than one session to feel the effects of what you want, and she also recommends monthly preventative tune ups. And according to Maximin, the pin really is mightier than the sore.
Maximin will be speaking at Halekulani on Saturday , Sept. 24, about Acupuncture for Pain Relief as part of the hotel's Art of Well-being monthly series. It's free for guests, or $25 for the public.