 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aging Well: Acupuncture helps some seniors with pain relief and depression

  • 0
Aging Well: acupuncture helps some seniors with pain relief and depression

Aging Well: acupuncture helps some seniors with pain relief and depression.

 Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some say acupuncture can help you with Aging Well. Studies published by the Journal of American Medicine show the ancient Chinese practice can reduce pain. And it's something the Cleveland Clinic offers at its facilities.

KITV4's Diane Ako "went under the needle" to try it.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred