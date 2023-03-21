Aging Well: AARP Foundation offers free tax preparation help with yearly Tax Aide.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's tax season and low to moderate-income residents can find some help preparing their taxes through a free program at AARP Foundation.
It has a yearly Tax Aide event which gives free tax assistance to millions of needy Americans.
Volunteers are providing free tax preparation and filing services to taxpayers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. There is no age, income, or AARP Membership requirement, but the hope is to reach taxpayers over age 50 who have low-to-moderate income. This is offered through April 18.
"People can go in person and drop off documents. Bring a social security card, photo ID, and whatever other info they need to do their taxes like W2s and 1099s, and any other source of income for the year. They'll talk to a counselor who'll go over the documents," AARP Tax Foundation coordinator Terri Higashi explained.
This program has provided free tax assistance to millions of low-income Americans for more than 50 years. Tax-Aide Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
Higashi says AARP offers it "to give them [senior taxpayers] a peace of mind that they can go somewhere where someone will do their tax return and be able to assist them. A lot of people don't know where to go or are afraid to get charged a lot of money."