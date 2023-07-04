 Skip to main content
Aging Well: 82-year-old heads up health department's fall prevention campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
Aging Well: 82-year-old heads up health department's fall prevention campaign. Photo: Stan Michaels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A longtime state health department worker says connecting with others keeps him Aging Well. Stan Michaels could have retired decades ago, but he likes what he does as a Public Health Educator. He's the person behind the fall prevention campaign you hear about every year.

You may have seen public service announcements on television over the last 19 years. Michaels says he enjoys creating them because "I get to help kupuna, and I am one. I can talk their language and they can't b.s. me."

An error occurred