Aging Well: 82-year-old heads up health department's fall prevention campaign

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A longtime state health department worker says connecting with others keeps him Aging Well. Stan Michaels could have retired decades ago, but he likes what he does as a Public Health Educator. He's the person behind the fall prevention campaign you hear about every year.
You may have seen public service announcements on television over the last 19 years. Michaels says he enjoys creating them because "I get to help kupuna, and I am one. I can talk their language and they can't b.s. me."
At 82-years-old, he still works full time.
"Well, what am I going to do if I stop working? Sit at home and watch tv? School that!" he sniffs.
This is his third career. Right out of college he was a performer. His first acting job was on the Twilight Zone. It was "a movie about a pitcher who sold his soul to the devil so they could strike everybody out," he recalls.
That led to bits on Hawaii 5-O and stage plays. He can sing! He happens to have a video of himself playing Cervantes in Man of La Mancha at Aloha Theater on Hawaii Island in 1987, his last play.
Michaels' modeling jobs include a Colgate toothpaste ad. He worked behind the scenes in show business too, creating Diamond Head Theatre.
"I changed it from Honolulu Community Theater to Diamond Head Theater as part of my job," he said. "I was the first managing director of Honolulu Community Theater."
He also spent 24 years as a marketing professional. Michaels says he enjoys taking all his skills and using it at his current job at the Department of Health.
"I know in my 19 years of fall prevention, I've saved lives. I know I've convinced people to get grab bars," he says.
But when it comes down to his secret for a happy life, it's all about his wife April and their ohana.
"I'm so in love with my wife and family, that keeps me alive. She is the life blood of my family," he beams.
Michaels sang on stage about dreaming the impossible dream, but in real life, he says he's living it.