Aging Well: Waimea CrossFit seniors are in top shape

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- If you thought high-intensity training was for just the young, think again. Some of Hawaii Island's seniors power their way through the clean-and-jerks and other interval exercises, so they can keep Aging Well.
Ten years ago, 77-year-old Benny Smith would not have thought he'd be winning powerlifting records, but here he is this year, setting the state record for deadlifting at 264 pounds.
"In my 60s I had Guillain Barre Syndrome and it was pretty devastating," Smith said. "Then I fell off a two-story building and got bus' up. I had to have new hips, a new shoulder."
His daughter, CrossFit AllStar Waimea owner K.C. Stallsmith, suggested weightlifting.
"I started doing a little powerlifting and I really enjoy it because you stand in one place," Smith recalled.
Physical change isn't the only benefit.
"It's such a social activity, a fellowship of people. When you come into the box, people gravitate towards you, help you," Smith said, explaining that they call it "The Box" because it's largely an empty room void of much of the standard gym equipment.
Paddler Kimmie Park almost moves mountains when she hits the mat.
"I've never felt better in my life at age 69. I'm just so gratified and grateful for the opportunity to stay healthy," Park said.
Her team just won the Queen Liliuokalani canoe races.
"In the way of strength, power, endurance, and from the time I first started paddling to starting CrossFit, there's been a tremendous improvement," said Park.
All of this is what Stallsmith envisioned when she introduced CrossFit to her community.
"We tailor everything to the individual. For any age, but especially seniors, we're going to make sure everything is accessible and safe and effective so they can regain skills and mobility they might have lost due to inactivity," Stallsmith said.