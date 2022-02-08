Aging Well: telehealth expands medical access to Medicaid beneficiaries.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seven-point-two-million low-income seniors in America use Medicaid for their health coverage. Telehealth can help many of them keep Aging Well.
The coronavirus has changed the way people receive healthcare, making online doctor visits a common occurrence.
"As far as I can remember, this has been one of the most dramatic changes we've seen in the practice of medicine- definitely for over a generation," Dr. Mary-Margaret Wilson, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealth Group, said.
Medical insurance provider UnitedHealth says it's been a good way to reach the most vulnerable populations, like those served by Medicaid.
"Virtual visits increased patient appointments by 130% above the pre-pandemic baseline, and posted an even more dramatic 200% increase among UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in Medicaid," said Catherine Anderson, Senior Vice President of Strategy at UnitedHealthcare Community & State.
UnitedHealthcare says it has 199,395 members in Hawaii, and 77,337 of those use Medicaid. But despite that jump in Medicaid patients' getting more medical help, there are still many who aren't seeing the doctor.
"Forty percent of Americans live in areas with a shortage of behavioral health providers. This is particularly exacerbated for individuals served by Medicaid," Anderson noted.
Dr. Daniel Frank is the Chief Medical Officer of Optum Care, a UnitedHealthcare subsidiary.
"Many of our most vulnerable patients were unable to or reluctant to use telehealth" because they have poor broadband access, older equipment, or aren't good at using the computer," he said.
To solve that, Optum Care "offered them pre-data loaded devices; in our case, a tablet connected to a cellular provider network to enable care for these members," Frank added.
Since April 2020, they treated 200,000 patients this way in Florida and Texas; Frank says 40,000 of those people have become repeat users.
"The tablets provide a simple interface tailored to high risk and older patients, for example: brighter screens, larger icons," he described.
It's one solution to bring more healthcare to everyone who needs it, though UnitedHealth says healthcare companies need to keep working to reach more patients and train more providers.