Aging Well: Play about dementia showing now at Kumu Kahua Theatre

A play themed around dementia is now playing at Kumu Kahua Theatre. Who You Again? follows a family struggling to care for their matriarch as dementia slowly steals her memories away.
Art imitates life in Kumu Kahua Theatre's new play, written by Ryan "Oki" Okinaka. "It's about two generations, vastly separate generations, separated by this disease, but they're both able to find this vessle in which to connect," he describes.
The play centers around a grandmother with dementia. "She reverts to different ages- like a little girl playing in her grandfather's yard or a young adult going to a bar in downtown Honolulu. Usually it comes out as nonsensical words," he continues.
Most of her family pays no mind to her. But one grandson doesn't. "Instead of ignoring her, he plays along. By doing so, they both get transported to these magical worlds where they can connect and play together," Oki says.
His late grandmother was the inspiration for the play. "A lot of the situations this grandmother character goes through, a lot of situations she shares, came directly from experiences I had with my grandmother," he says.
Oki says his grandmother had symptoms of dementia and died in 2018. The play is also his way to heal and honor her memory. "There's something beautiful about the last phase of someone's life, especially our matriarch, our grandmother," he shares.
His message? "Just cherish this moment. You don't know how much you'll miss it until you don't have the ability to make those moments anymore."
Oki also hopes by partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to put on this play, people will have easier access to information when they're faced with this situation. The Alzheimer's Association Hawaii is offering a discount code for tickets at $15 each across the run of the play for people whose families are affected by Alzheimers. "If you're able to find the resources to break down those walls then you're really able to be with your loved one," he notes.
Directed by Denny Hironaga, Who You Again? features a local cast including Kaipo Dudoit, Ron Encarnacion, Karen Kuioka Hironaga, Kati Kuroda, and Ben Walsh.
Who You Again runs through April 24. Show dates and times are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no performance on April 17). For those unable to make the in-person dates at the theatre, a recording of the play will be presented at a later date on the theatre’s website.
For more information and tickets, visit KumuKahua.org. Tickets may also be purchased with a credit card by calling (808) 536-4441, or by visiting the box office at 46 Merchant Street (corner of Bethel and Merchant Streets, downtown) between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.