Aging Well: Oahu doctor uses experimental gene therapy to treat eye disorder.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gene therapy is an experimental technique that uses genes to treat or prevent disease. Doctors treat the disorder by inserting a gene into a patient's cells instead of using drugs or surgery.
The state's first case of gene therapy hopes to keep seniors Aging Well. And a warning: some of this video may be a little graphic.
Surgeons at the Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii treated a patient at risk for losing their vision. Dr. Gregg T. Kokame is president of Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii, and led the team that did the surgery. "In this case, it was used to treat wet macular degeneration," he says.
Wet age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness in Hawaii and across the country. "Over two million people have age-related macular degeneration in the US. It's one of the most common causes of vision loss. It takes away central vision, the ability to read, write, recognize faces," describes Kokame.
Kokame and his team performed the 40-minute surgery, which delivered a gene therapy vector into the eye. "Gene therapy works by a vector that brings in a DNA that helps to code for something that will help the disease of the patient. It doesn't affect the human genome. It doesn't cause human disease. It actually produces treatments for the eye that help the eye become a factory for its own medicine," he explains.
Manufacturer RegenXBio furthers, "RGX-314 is an investigational gene therapy designed to use the AAV8 vector to deliver a gene to the retina. Once the AAV8 vector delivers the gene to cells in the retina, these cells could produce an anti-VEGF protein. A single gene therapy administration has the potential to decrease or eliminate the need for frequent anti-VEGF injections to treat wet AMD." It emphasizes RGX-314 is being evaluated in clinical trials and is not currently an approved treatment.
This disease is caused by newly formed leaking blood vessels under the retina, which scar and take away vision. "Gene therapy is usually used to treat inherited retinal diseases; usually they're very rare, but in this case, gene therapy is used to treat the most common cause of blindness in the US," says Kokame.
Right now, people who have wet age-related macular degeneration get shots into the back of their eye to slow the leaking blood vessels. But Kokame hopes the therapy will work, and people either won't need those shots, or won't need them as much. He says he "sees" the possibilities for this to help seniors in Aging Well.
Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii (https://eyesurgeryhi.com/) is looking for more patients with wet AMD. If you're interested, contact ESCH at (808) 356-4300 or the Hawaii Macula and Retina Institute at (808) 487-8928.