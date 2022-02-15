...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: New home care model reaches more seniors on Oahu, Maui.
"Vivia" means "alive" in Latin. That's why a local company chose that name for its new home care program, hoping a new way to serve senior clients will help them keep full of life, and Aging Well.
Meal preparation; daily personal tasks, such as bathing or dressing; housekeeping; and helping organize a client's schedule and plan appointments are some of what a home health care worker does. Most companies charge their clients by the hour. But now, Ho'okele Health offers a new program, Vivia by Ho'okele Home Care.
Ho'okele Home Care CEO Tanya Fernandes explains, "It's based on frequent, reliable, consistent visits. How that's different from the traditional model is that we come in for frequent, shorter visits. Meaning, seniors no longer have to purchase a minimum block of hours."
Another way it's different? "The seniors are seeing the same person day in, day out. As a result of that consistency, they are able to build trust and form better relationships," she continues.
That is not how a home care model works? "The traditional model of home care is, you could be assigned anywhere," she says.
Customers pay for the Vivia service they need; this is not the same price point as traditional home care. The traditional model bills hourly with a minimum block of hours. "The Vivia model is not time based at all. It's based on the outcomes and the service we provide," says Fernandes. "Vivia is great for those who are mostly independent, at home, but need help on some tasks, like maybe the trash is too heavy to take out."
Fernandes says Hookele is the only one in Hawaii offering this type of home health model. "It allows people to continue to live at home, which is exactly what they want to do."