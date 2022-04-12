Aging Well: Maui man says love of Hawaiian language keeps him young

A Maui man's most recent claim to fame is creating the Hawaiian language version of Wordle, but Keola Donaghy's love affair with 'olelo Hawai'i goes back decades. In fact, he says it's a big reason why he's Aging Well.
This is Hulihua, the Hawaiian language version of the popular game Wordle, released in February. It's the latest in a long line of Hawaiian endeavors that 61-year-old Keola Donaghy's produced since he started studying 'olelo Hawai'i in the '90s at the University of Hawai'i at Hilo.
That includes consulting with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to install Hawaiian language keyboards on their operating systems, phones, or search engines; and co-founding Ulukau, the Hawaiian Electronic Library, in 2012. It is said to be the largest and most used repository of digital indigenous language in the world.
Donaghy says it was so important for him get a Hawaiian keyboard installed on this major platforms because "Hawaiian language is not simply reserved the taro patch, the beach, or the context in which it was traditionally used. It has a place in modern society. We're in a golden age of language learning because of the technology."
But before he understood the words, he sang them.
"Hawaiian music is what drew me to Hawaiian language in the first place. I was performing on Maui with various people," Donaghy said.
Donaghy is an assistant music professor at University of Hawai'i's Maui College, a voting member for the Grammy awards, and has written or produced songs for many local stars.
"When I learned Hawaiian it was like opening a third eye. It rewired my brain in the way I could look around and see the island and Hawaii in a different way. Street signs, place names, beaches - every one of these places, their names have meanings, and those connect to stories of historical events," he said.
He's hoping others will derive the same enjoyment from learning the language.
"My outlook on the world really changed through learning 'olelo Hawai'i," he said. "My life has revolved around 'olelo Hawai'i, music, and technology; it's worked different parts of my brain. I'm always getting a mental workout."
He and his wife live with their daughter and grandson, which he says also keeps them young.
"We benefit from his youth and enthusiasm. He benefits from learning from his tutu," smiled Donaghy.