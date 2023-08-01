...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Aging Well: Malama the Caregivers Theater Project by PlayBuilders of Hawai'i Theater Company. Photo courtesy Terri Madden.
Local community group PlayBuilders of Hawai'i Theater Company is creating a play about caregiving, in hopes of helping everyone involved keep Aging Well. Executive Director Terri Madden describes, "PlayBuilder's vision is to gather and share true stories that resonate, empower, and connect the many communities here in Hawaii."
Madden says this art imitates her life. "I was a caregiver as well. At the time, it was COVID and my father was in a nursing home. I was having a hard time because of my father's condition. I was exhausted, gained a ton of weight from not taking care of myself, and had just gotten over a bad case of shingles," she recalls.
She happened to meet fellow caregiver Georgette Stevens, and realized "I'm not the only caregiver on this island. There's a lot of people like me taking care of family. This needs to come out in the open."
The Malama the Caregivers Theater Project was born. Stevens says, "We are all learning together and feeling the emotions that come with the stress, the stories they're sharing, and how painful it is to see their loved ones dying. And there are people whose loved ones are incapacitated, and that's a different type of stress. A lot of times people don't know where to look. It's overwhelming."
Madden hopes to show people how noble and difficult this role really is. "That's going to be an important theme in our play. We really need you to come to an understanding of just how much it takes to be a responsible caregiver," she urges.
Madden will hold auditions and readings in August, with a November performance for National Caregivers Month. For more information, contact Terri Madden at terri.madden@playbuilders.org or call 808-218-0103.