...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet, mainly in large northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and
Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. Building rapidly this
afternoon and peaking early evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Aging Well: magician says the concept of 'ikigai' keeps him young.
It's no illusion. A Salt Lake retiree says he is Aging Well because of his love for magic.
Kelvin Chun, age 62, has spent 20 years honing his skills as a magician. But the craft he loves so much today started out as a way to make learning fun, when he was an award-winning teacher with the Department of Education. "I integrated it with the classroom when I taught mathematics. Something simple like this, where you show the white handkerchief is empty, the hands are empty, then all of a sudden you surprise the children! You make lots of colorful silk appear!" he tells me as he pulls a ranbow ribbon out of a white cloth.
He just got back in January from an international competition for the Society of American Magicians in Las Vegas. While he didn't place, he still feels like a winner, because magic helps him age well today. And that, he says, ties back to the Japanese "concept of ikigai; that means having value in life."
Magic isn't the only passion he has. He loves to make and fly kites, and travel. That's him in Iceland with niece Clarissa Chun; yes, the Olympic wrestler. And sometimes he combines his loves, like when he put on a show after hiking Mt. Everest.
He says it's no magic trick to keep aging well. It's about finding connection, finding purpose, finding joy. "It's all of that. The feeling of waking up and you have a purpose in life. Something you enjoy," Chun says.
If you want to catch Chun's magic, find him on YouTube (