Aging Well: Lunalilo Home asks public to support end-of-year giving campaign

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Lunalilo Home asks public to support end-of-year giving campaign.
A Hawaii Kai care home says its mission is to be a nurturing and vibrant place for all kūpuna. But it needs your help to keep doing that. Lunalilo Home is asking the public to support its efforts to help seniors keep Aging Well.
The Hawaii Kai senior facility Lunalilo Home strives to fulfill the trust of King William Charles Lunalilo. Founded over 130 years ago, its vision is to honor and protect the well-being of Hawaii's elders.
Interim Executive Director Dr. Poki'i Balaz says the nonprofit needs your help to do this. She's heading the yearly giving campaign through the end of December to help boost funds for the coming year. Balaz asks, "If you are able to, give us a pledge donation of $50 that will help feed kupuna. $75 will nurture the kupuna by covering expenses like daily care and clothing."
Last year, a large part of the donations went to buying COVID supplies like masks and coronvirus tests. But the needs are changing as the pandemic ravages pocketbooks. "I think the need is so great because all of us were affected these past two years by COVID," she believes.
Balaz says $50 will buy a weeks' worth of meals. $100 will help support medical care for a senior who can't afford it. $250 will subsidize room and board for someone. She says the money will definitely be put to good use. "We can definitely improve the way they are aging well in every process, not just medically, but in their activities as well."
The home is guided by Hawaiian values that include lokomaika'i - benevolence and grace. She's hoping the same values will motivate anyone listening to donate. "We house our community's greatest treasures: our kupuna. With them comes all the wisdom of cour community. They have served their time to our communities and families."