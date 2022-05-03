 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Life insurance can ensure you don't leave a legacy of debt

  Updated
  • 0
 Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The right life insurance can help protect the people who depend on you the most if you pass away. And it covers a lot more than a person's funeral or cremation. Life insurance can pay you when you're still alive. All of this can bring you a peace of mind to help you in Aging Well.

We all know the younger you are when you apply for life insurance, the more likely you'll qualify for affordable premiums based on your good health. 

"Ideally, people should consider life insurance as early as possible. Premiums are tied to how old you are and stage of health," said Independent life insurance broker Wayne Akiyama.

But the Mililani insurance agent says it's never too late to buy a life insurance policy for yourself.

"The best time to look at life insurance is right now. If you don't have it now, it's not going to get any cheaper," Akiyama said.

And if you think you have a policy, make sure it's not through work. When your leave that job, it's gone.

Akiyama says people don't want to leave a legacy after they die, so what does life insurance cover?

"Final expenses like burial and cremation; kids need to go to college; and you want to make sure your partner can cover any bills like mortage, and can retire," he detailed.

Life insurance can even give you benefits when you're still alive.

"Some policies have a critical illness rider. If you have a stroke, heart attack, cancer - they'll pay a lump sum from the life insurance policy and you can take care of your bills from that," Akiyama said.

Similarly, there are some policies with a terminal illness rider, which pays a lump-sum benefit if you are diagnosed when death is expected in 12 months or less. This money can be used for any reason.

There's also a chronic illness rider.

"If you can't do two of the important activities for daily living like walking, bathroom, eating, anything you do in the morning - they'll give you a lump sum to take care of that as well," Akiyama explained.

There's also something called a return on premium.

"If you don't need any of those benefits and haven't died, you'll get all the payments you've paid into the policy returned to you at end of the of the policy's term," said Akiyama.

All these are tax free. And if you are approached by someone claiming to be a broker, how do you know they are who they say they are? Akiyama notes the pandemic has greatly changed how the life insurance industry does things, from what was once in-person visits to Zoom and telephone calls.

"Some people wonder if you're actually an insurance agent. Any insurance agent you talk to should be able to text or email you their insurance license, and you should be able to check that against the state government's website," he said.

Akiyama also explains the difference between an agent and a broker.

"An agent only works with one company. They can only show one set of quotes from one company. They are bound by the health guidelines of one company," he said.

"A broker works with many different companies. They can show quotes from many different companies. Since they work with many different companies, they can pivot to another plan if your health is an issue, or find a plan with more favorable premiums or benefits," Akiyama added..

Tags

