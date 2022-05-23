Aging Well: Libraries offer connection and connectivity for seniors.

Enjoying a lifelong love of literacy is one thing that can help seniors keep Aging Well. That's why the Kapa'a Public Library wants to upgrade its facility, to meet the growing needs of the community.
The Kapa'a Library is nearly 70 years old. It opened in 1955 "and since then the community has grown. At the same time, we have challenges with the size and location," explains Stacey A. Aldrich, State Librarian for the Hawai'i State Public Library System.
The small space serves tens of thousands of people a year. In 2019, the last non-pandemic year, 75,166 people used it!
And it's also in a flood zone. "With climate change and rising seas, we're looking for a new location where we can also build a little bit of a larger library," says Aldrich.
Thes state is planning to relocate the library to the southern end of the Samuel Mahelona Medical Hospital campus. Kaua'i residents can have a say about what they want to see in the new space. It asks "how people use the library, what they would like to see in a new library, what services are missing in the community," Aldrich details.
Aldrich says libraries in general have much to offer seniors, like "connectivity. More information, since some seniors don't have access to Internet."
More than just free wi-fi, there are many programs. "We have a variety of book clubs; tech time for kupuna, you can have people sign up for 30 minutes to have people help you with whatever challenge you're facing, your computer or tablet; talks on climate, plantings, author talks. We do a variety of programs."
Libraries are also a great place to not be lonely. Aldrich notes, "I think a lot of people come to libraries sometimes just to be around other people but not have to engage with other people."
Connectivity and connection for seniors to help with Aging Well.
On Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. you can attend a Zoom meeting to hear the TOD Master Plan update for the Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital. Officials will share different possibilities of how the library could sit in that area.
Visit the project website at PLANMAHELONA.COM to register for the meeting and learn more about the project. For those who can't attend live, a recording of the meeting will be posted on the website along with the three alternative plans for additional comments.