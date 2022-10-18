 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Lana'i Cat Sanctuary helps senior cats enjoy their lives

 By Diane Ako

There's a bunch of cool cats who live at a senior center on Lana'i. They are rescue cats, and the shelter that cares for them built a separate enclosure for just elderly felines. They're Aging Well thanks to The Lanai Cat Sanctuary.

Several dozen seniors take up residence at The Lanai Cat Sanctuary's Kupuna Center. Executive Director Keoni Vaughn says, "We created a special section for our senior or kupuna cats. It's 2,500 sq ft. It's a smaller enclosure for these cats to be away from the hustle and bustle of all the crowds that come here."

