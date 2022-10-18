Aging Well: Lana'i Cat Sanctuary helps senior cats enjoy their lives

There's a bunch of cool cats who live at a senior center on Lana'i. They are rescue cats, and the shelter that cares for them built a separate enclosure for just elderly felines. They're Aging Well thanks to The Lanai Cat Sanctuary.
Several dozen seniors take up residence at The Lanai Cat Sanctuary's Kupuna Center. Executive Director Keoni Vaughn says, "We created a special section for our senior or kupuna cats. It's 2,500 sq ft. It's a smaller enclosure for these cats to be away from the hustle and bustle of all the crowds that come here."
Their days consist of cat naps, chilling in boxes, and getting chummy with visitors. "This is for our senior guys to hang out and live out the best of their lives," notes Vaughn.
But living in a special senior section also means they get extra attention from their caregivers. Vaughn says, "It also gives staff an opportunity to pay special attention to their well-being."
It just so happens that visitor Janice Trumpeter is a veterinarian in Denver. She likes what the shelter's done. "It's imperative you create a special smaller space for senior cats. They have different biological needs, different nutritional needs, different behavioral needs," she explains.
Most of these cats have problems with their gums, but Vaughn says the health issues run the gamut. "These cats that come to us are not household cats. These are truly feral cats. They were born in the wild. They hadn't seen a human until our intervention. They haven't had antibodies or nutrients," he says.
With some love and care, many of them double or triple their life span when they get to the shelter. And for the cat owners watching, if you'd like to help your furry friend keep Aging Well, the vet's advice is- pay close attention to your older cat. "I think they should talk to their veterinarian about the different nutritional needs of older cats," encourages Vaughn.
That way, you can keep giving your elder cat a "paw"some life.