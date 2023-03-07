Aging Well: Kunia retiree says photography hobby brings joy.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Kunia retiree who now dedicates his free time to photography says this hobby keeps him Aging Well. Mark Salondaka says shooting images keeps him creative and connected.
From ballroom dancers, beauty queens, and board meetings to fashion shows, fundraisers, and more - Salondaka captures all those images. "I took a class in high school and have always been a shutter bug," he says.
The 60-year-old retired from a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, then retired again from another 21-year career working as a civilian employee for Hickam Air Force Base. Since 2022, he's been pursuing photography as a full time avocation.
"I enjoy pageants, fashion shows, concerts, anything with a stage. It's challenging to get it right. But overall, I do all kinds of photography," Salondaka sums.
There are some weekends Salondaka is booked Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, like for this job at the Super American Circus. Publicity and local talent coordinator Nancy Bernal hires Salondaka for this job year after year because "I love working with Mark. He is one of the best photographers I've ever worked with. He has passion for his photography, he loves what he does, and it shows in his photos," she tells me. This is why she also hires him for other events, like her yearly Celebrities & Their Pets Fashion Show.
He loves it. Keeps him out of trouble, he jokes. "Just get something you enjoy. I enjoy photography. Makes me happy I can get out and capture good photos," Salondaka says.
He also gets to meet people and go to cool events- and he certainly has the pictures to prove it.