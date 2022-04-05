Aging Well: Kailua retiree starts nonprofit to protect Hamakua Marsh

Retirement is a time when most people are enjoying life- perhaps swimming in the ocean, instead of working every day to protect it. But not Bob Gratz. The Kailua retiree just started a nonprofit to fight climate change.
"My emphasis right now is getting the weather station up," says the 78 year old Gratz as he surveys the Hamakua Makai Wetland. This is the section of Hamakua Marsh behind the stores in Kailua town.
He's working on ways to protect it from pollution, storm drain runoff, and even animal waste. "Some people have plans to turn that into a dog park," he sneers.
A chemistry and ecology major, Gratz cares deeply about the environment. "That property is, over the years, going to be filled in due to sea level rise- as early as the end of this decade," he worries.
He started creating a nonprofit after retiring from Straub Medical Center as an anesthesia nurse. That nonprofit, The Hamakua Group, just launched in February. It's so important to him, he says, "because people aren't paying attention to what's happening in the world in terms of climate change."
We caught him on a day when he was approaching businesses near the marsh for support. Here, he got the OK from a yoga studio to host his web cam so he can collect data "that people can go to to get current information about what's happening with the marsh and the near shore waters for water quality. The more data I can collect and get it into the public's hands, the public will be more informed to make decisions based on science."
The marsh is just one element of his ultimate goal to keep the stream, wetlands, nearshore waters, and reefs pollution-free. "This is very big picture stuff," I note.
"Yeah but it seems like it's not being done," he says.