Aging Well: Hawaiian fitness coach creates The Ku Project for spiritual wellness.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Passing along the wisdom of the elders to a modern audience. That's what a Native Hawaiian fitness coach is doing on his social media pages, in hopes of helping everyone in Aging Well.
It's called The Ku Project.
Kailua coach Daniel Aipa started his business as a physical fitness trainer, and in 2013, expanded from coaching from bodies to souls.
"Nana ke kumu, right? Look to the source. Everything is about what our ancestors have done. They've experienced so much, they are the keepers of the widsom," said Aipa.
Aipa started The Ku Project, with sayings from Hawaiian elders. It centers around the word ku.
"Which means to stand upright, to have people stand a little taller and stronger within themselves. That's the focus of The Ku Project, in creating things to install that mana or energy," Aipa continued.
Like this one, teaching ho'okala - making peace with the past so it no longer holds you back. Aipa says his favorite olelo no'eau is "Ka olelo no ke ola, ka olelo no ke make" - In the word there is life, in the word there is death.
"Sometimes people think about the words they speak to others, but most importantly, what are the words you speak to yourself?" Aipa explained.
He hopes these little encouragements help people age well because they are "the holistic approach to overall wellness. We spend so much time on physical fitness and lose sight of our spiritual, mental, emotional fitness as well, but that's also part of your health."
The body may be the vehicle you use to live out your story, but your heart is where it all starts.