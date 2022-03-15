Aging Well: Former pro-surfer says surfing still good for body, soul

In the 1970s, Laura Lee Blears came to worldwide fame as a barrier-breaking, competitive surfer. Now at age 70, the Maui resident says the sport still keeps her Aging Well. "It's just a wonderful feeling, catching a wave, even if you're not standing up," says Blears. "It's always something to do for your health and well being. Most people, as soon as they get in the water, feel so amazing."
She says it makes her feel good spiritually as well. "I recite poetry and pray underwater. Sometimes I give thanks, looking at the sky, turning my head to breathe, just for this wonderful place we live," she confesses.
Blears became the first woman to compete in the Smirnoff World Pro-Am Surfing Championships in 1973. She recalls, "I was invited by Fred Hemmings to be the first woman to surf against men in a professional surf contest, so I did that in the Smirnoff." She was also the first woman to win a check at a pro-surfing event, the Winner Take All at Sunset.
For her accomplishments, author Jim Kempton included her in his new book about the history of surfing called "Women on Waves: A Cultural History of Surfing." Her surfing career led to other opportunities, like appearing on ABC's Wide World of Sports' Challenge of the Sexes, and a photo spread in a 1975 Playboy magazine.
"Surfing, in the nude. You're naked but it's not bad," she laughs.
Nearly half a century later, and Blears still surfs - but with a swim suit on now. And the joy of riding a wave still makes her feel young and alive. "I don't have an age that I feel," she says. "You're just in the moment and that's the beauty of it."