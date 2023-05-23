Aging Well: fishing show producer credits his many active hobbies for his health

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well-known TV show producer and former journalist Dean Sensui says staying busy keeps him Aging Well. He's a Renaissance man whose interests lean towards the outdoors. He says that's what helps him keep Aging Well.
Cable show Hawaii Goes Fishing takes viewers out into the water to catch fish, then into the kitchen to prepare it. Executive producer Dean Sensui updates viewers that right now, he's "getting Hawaii Goes Fishing back into production after a hiatus of two to three years due to COVID. A lot of what I'm doing now is editing."
He loves that the show "gets you into the great outdoors. I like doing that. You meet a bunch of different people which is always interesting. You get to learn more about our fishery, which is one of Hawai'i's most valuable resources."
Before that, the 66-year-old spent almost a quarter century at the now-defunct Honolulu Star-Bulletin, ending as the chief photographer. Journalism, he says, was fun.
Sensui describes, "You get to experience a wide variety of things the average person doesn't get to see. Besides the average news stuff, you meet celebrities, do things with the military that ordinary civilans never get to experience."
This reporter completely agrees, and thinks that curious attitude has helped Sensui age well. "Yeah. I tend to forget how old I am," he laughs.
His many hobbies include metalwork, woodwork, pig hunting, and most recently, archery. He says of this new pasttime, "It's really a discipline where you have to have everything consistent, so your mind has to be 'on it.' It's a mental challenge, and it's a physical challenge."
Sensui's advice to anyone wanting: "Stay active. Keep moving. Don't sit too long. Always be willing to try stuff. Just stay mentally and physically active."
Seems he's proof positive that that attitude works.