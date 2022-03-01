 Skip to main content
Aging Well: February is American Heart Month

 By Diane Ako

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heart disease is the leading killer of men and women, and the risk of getting it increases with age. February is American Heart Month, and an Oahu doctor encourages seniors to take care of their heart so they can keep Aging Well. 

Adventist Health Castle cardiologist Dr. Jamalah Munir says, "About every 36 seconds someone in the US dies from heart disease."

High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors. "There's about 2,500 cases a day [in the US] of people dying of heart disease. Quite significant," she continues.

Dr. Munir wants women to realize heart disease is an even bigger risk to their health than breast cancer. "The reason women should be interested in protecting their heart is, it's the leading cause of death for women. One in three women in their lifetime will experience some form of heart disease," she says.

The chance of getting heart disease increases with age. "Over 60, over 65% of women will have some form of heart disease. Over 80 years old, that increases to up to 85%," shares Dr. Munir.

She says estrogen protects women from heart disease, which is why menopausal women are more at risk. "We can become more sedentary, might gain weight in the abdominal reason of visceral fat, dietary changes, sleep issues," she details.

It's important reduce factors. She says smoking is the number one cause. Women who had some pregnancy complications are also more likely to get it. "If women have preeclampsia and their blood pressure goes high during pregnancy - and there's also gestational diabetes, another risk factor for heart disease - after pregnancy, during the rest of that woman's lifetime, they'll have an increased risk of getting high blood pressure," she explains. 

Prevention is key. Dr. Munir says reducing stress, eating right, and exercising are heart healthy habits. "Exercise is another key component. We've got to walk, so weight bearing exercises are important, but also, strength training," she encourages. 

She says a few changes to lifestyle can lower your chance of getting heart disease- something your heart and your family will thank you for.

