Aging Well: Experts urge state to sponsor retirement savings program

A state-sponsored retirement program could help hundreds of thousands of Hawaii residents keep Aging Well in their golden years. That's what a Senate task force is considering this week.
In Hawaii, 215,000 people work at jobs that don't offer a retirement savings program. That's what retirement savings expert Lisa Massena says, and she calls it a looming crisis for our state because "many folks are not saving enough, but many more don't even have access to retirement savings at work."
Why is that a problem? "[Hawaii is] a higher cost state. It's very important people not to retire on Social Security alone," she warns.
She says if people have a savings gap when they retire, they'll rely on government-funded services. "One of the things that gap means for taxpayers is an extra billion dollars in costs over the next 15 years if the state does nothing," projects Massena.
Taxpayer dollars will pay for social services seniors cannot afford. But the problem, she says, could be easily fixed if the state would sponsor a retirement savings program. "Being able to save on a payroll deduction basis makes all the difference in the world for folks. When people are offered savings at work, they are 15 times more likely to save for retirement," she reveals, adding that increases to 20 times as likely if the deduction is automatic.
Massena knows firsthand how well the program can work. She was head of OregonSaves, the state-run retirement savings program for Oregon. Now, as the owner of Massena and Associates, she penned the report the state Senate task force was given. "There are already over 410,000 people saving across Oregon, Illinois, and California, and they've saved more than $400 million," she says, "and most of them did this just $50 at a time."