Aging Well: Expert says it's important to budget when living on a fixed income.

The American Psychological Association says financial stress can affect your health, causing depression or anxiety. That's why a local credit union is offering financial wellness advice for seniors.
Many seniors in Hawaii are living on a fixed income, with the money coming from Social Security and, if they're lucky, a pension. That's what HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union's Certified Financial Counselor Kim Dodson says. That's why she urges seniors to budget. "It's the B word. Some don't like it. It has a negative connotation to it."
But reframe it positively, she encourages. "When you're on a fixed income it's important to get organized."
Write down all your expenses for the year so nothing takes you by surprise. "Think of all the things you have upcoming that you need. Your auto registration, a special event coming up?" Dodson suggests.
Automate savings and bill payments to make it easier for yourself, and learn to stretch your dollar, even if that means swallowing your pride, "whether it's senior discounts, or visiting a food bank, and you never have before," she says.
Dodson is concerned about the pandemic and its effect on prices, creating a real pinch for kupuna in this state. "For us in Hawaii, because our cost of living is higher, when we see some general recommendations like, 'Spend 50% on your needs, 30% on wants, 20% for debt and savings;' that might work in a majority of places, but it may not work in our community," she warns. "The three main, highest expenses for a budget are housing, transportation, and food. Right now some of those prices have increased at rates we haven't seen for 40 years."
She also says she's seeing problems with senior customers who used to rely on a side job to supplement their income. "Some of those part time jobs they had in retirement, that income just became really unpredictable for them during the pandemic," she tells me.
All of this means it's more important than ever to learn to budget. Maybe think of the "B-word" as "beneficial."
Dodson says, "We just want to bring that sense of financial wellness, security, and peace to everyone's life."