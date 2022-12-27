Aging Well: Estate lawyer suggests including your pets in your will or trust.

Many people think of their pets like their children. That's why lawyers say estate planning to include your pets can help people with Aging Well.
Estate lawyer Curtis Yuen says, "A lot of people think of their pets as their children and it should be addressed that way in the estate plan as to what your intentions are."
You can include a pet provision in your will. He says, "One way to do it is to leave your pet to someone and write that into your estate planning documents."
You'd name a trusted friend to watch over your fur baby. "You'd want to give them as much background as you can on your pet: what veterinarian they go to, what vitamins or medicines they take. The whole history," he explains.
And you'd want to leave them some money if you can. "It'd be depending on how long you think they're going to live, and what it costs on an annual basis to take care of that pet," he says.
Or you can create a whole separate Pet Trust. "It would actually create a trust account. Somebody's legally in charge of it, and it's going to be used solely for the pet. That's a separate document that has its own ID number, a separate trust document that's created," says Yuen.
A 2005 Hawaii law lets you name a pet as a beneficiary. Before that, only living people or entities like a nonprofit counted as a beneficiary. Some states cap the trust at 21 years, and there are animals, like horses, tortoises, and parrots, that live longer than that. But under Hawaii law, the pet trust is effective for the life of the pet.