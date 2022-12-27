 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Estate lawyer suggests including your pets in your will or trust

Aging Well: Estate lawyer suggests including your pets in your will or trust

Aging Well: Estate lawyer suggests including your pets in your will or trust.

 By Diane Ako

Many people think of their pets like their children. That's why lawyers say estate planning to include your pets can help people with Aging Well. 

Estate lawyer Curtis Yuen says, "A lot of people think of their pets as their children and it should be addressed that way in the estate plan as to what your intentions are."

