Aging Well: Dying Kaka'ako man shares journey on podcast.

A retired University of Hawaii English professor spent his life teaching others. Now, as he approaches death due to a terminal illness, he's still educating - with a new podcast that follows his cancer journey.
Even though 64-year-old Mickey Weems is dying, he wants you to know he is very much living, squeezing every last drop out of life. I stopped in to watch him record one of his podcasts. The Kaka'ako resident is talking about life, death, and everything in between on his new podcast, Mickey is Dying (but he's not sweating it).
"I don't have much longer left. I've been telling people if I can be of service in any way, please let me know," he explains. One way is to share his story, especially with others who are dying. "Maybe I can't help make them better, but I can help the quality of life remaining better by letting them know they are not alone."
His oncologist, Dr. Ian Okazaki, diagnosed Weems in the spring of 2021, giving him six to 12 months left to live. Weems declined chemotherapy and hormonal therapy because "this body is my work of art. I want to keep it as long as I possibly can. Chemotherapy or hormonal therapy will take that away from me."
The former Marine instead continues to work out at UFC Gym, see friends, and dance until dawn most weekends. Whatever he's doing is working, because he outlived the prediction. Doctors now think he may have until year's end.
"The spirit world has let me know I have no reason to fear death, so I don't. But I have a deathly fear of quitting," he says.
Mark Twain wrote, "A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time." Friends say, that's Weems.
Donna Blanchard is a longtime friend and now the host of his podcast. "He is making the most of every waking moment with a childlike openness to whatever comes his way. He's helping all of us recognize the sanctity of this life," she shares.
Though life is short now, he finds the joy and gratitude in every day. "The biggest joy is the dance floor. Ha ha ha! Meeting all the people when I go dancing," smiles Weems. He also loves his calico cat, Kit Kat.
Mickey Weems will absolutely not go gently into the good night, and he will have had a life well lived.
To learn more about Weems and listen to the podcast, visit