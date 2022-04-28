Aging Well: COVID increases demand for home health workers

COVID has impacted the way the home health industry offers services. One home health care company says business went up during the pandemic because more seniors chose to keep Aging Well at home instead of a facility.
Home health care usually means an aide will help an older person with things they struggle to do for themselves, like meal prep, housekeeping, bathing, and tasks of daily living. But with the pandemic, the list of services has grown.
Ho'okele Home Care CEO Tanya Fernandes says, "We still do all that, but are asked to do more." That's translated to 20 to 25 percent more clients over the last two years. "We've actually seen an increase in demand for homecare as a result of COVID."
She says it's often adult children who make the call "because the senior is at the home and was isolated, their children couldn't come visit, friends couldn't visit, the kids ended up hiring us to check on the parents."
That led to a request for more. "We'd come do a wellness check. We started doing grocery delivery and even helping them with technology so they could do virtual visits," she adds.
Lockdowns at nursing homes also deterred some seniors from going into a nursing home and having the family opt for home health care instead. It's changed the kinds of tasks home health aides are asked to do.
"It's been interesting; it's a shift in the additional services we've had to offer. The challenge has become having enough caregivers to meet the demand," Fernandes explains.
She feels a home care service helps clients and their families with Aging Well because the "senior can feel safe in the home as we go out and do some of these tasks for them."