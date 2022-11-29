Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going.

A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawai'i's Elections Commission.
On General Election night in November, the two Scotts heading up Hawaii's political process take a moment to speak. On the left, Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago. On the right, Elections Commission chair Scotty Anderson. After the election wrapped up, the two planned to meet again in December to see if they need to improve anything for the next time.
Anderson tells me, "We will be talking about the agenda for the next session to see if anything should be done or changed."
Politics is something Anderson has been involved in for most of his life. "My dad got me into it in 1959. He was the precinct chair for Kihei. I went to all the rallies and handed out bumper stickers. In college, I got a job for a US Congressman part-time. Worked for him, then in DC, then I worked for another Congressman in Washington DC, then went to California and worked for a guy who ran for governor (Charles Gubser)," he shares.
There were years when his real job was in manufacturing or business. But he kept a foot in politics because "it's something I love. I love the political arena."
Anderson looks back over how things have changed. "Back in the 70s when I was working in DC, the people actually debated on the floor of Congress. They weren't- if you see the debates now, what you have is a guy standing in the well talking, but nobody's there. Everyone's in their office watching it on C-SPAN," he notes.
And he bemoans the increasingly negative or partisan discourse. "It's healthy to have people who all care about Hawai'i and want to do certain things but have a different path of getting there. We don't have that here," he observes.
But he keeps returning to the political sphere. "I love it. It's part of the political process. Keeps me going," he says.
Former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said, "The most important political office is that of the private citizen." Anderson is making his contribution by participating in our nation's democracy.