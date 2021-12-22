Aging Well: Caregiver training for dementia patients finds success online

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Catholic Charities Hawaii offers caregiver training online.
In Hawaii, there are about 51,000 caregivers taking care of people with dementia. Those are the latest figures from The Alzheimer's Association for 2020.
It's not an easy job, but a series of training classes from a local nonprofit hopes to help both the caregiver and the patient keep Aging Well. Health experts teach caregivers how to take care of their loved ones, in a series of trainings from Catholic Charities Hawaii.
Diane Terada, division administrator at Catholic Charities Hawaii (CCH), says, "Our goal is to provide training for caregivers of individuals with dementia to help them better care for these individuals."
She says caregiving is different for loved ones with dementia because one needs to "understand behavioral issues and how to cope, know about things that may conflict with medications, and the importance of getting a diagnosis."
Janu Cassidy has been taking care of her mother for the last three years and says she greatly benefitted from the training. "All of a sudden you take these workshops and you go, 'Oh My God! This is what it's called, these are the steps, it starts here and progresses to here.'"
Jody Mishan, program coordinator, notes, "It may take these kinds of tips to make them feel more self-effective. [It leads to] less depression, less stress. I would say dementia caregivers have more levels of depression and stress than other caregivers."
The trainings went online due to the pandemic. Catholic Charities says attendance doubled due to the convenience. Terada hypothesizes, "[Caregiveres are] like parents of young children. Any time they're going to leave they have to find someone to watch and take care of them." She was not expecting such a positive response, and says this is this something CCH will continue.
Cassidy says the seminars not only reduce her stress, but help her mother as well.