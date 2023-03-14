Aging Well: Cancer patient stages one-night art show for comic book

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In August 2022, KITV told you about a Kaka'ako man with cancer. Mickey Weems is Aging so Well, he outlived his doctor's expectations by a year. He's still here, and he's still making a difference.
An art show for a comic book and a little autograph signing for an audience of loved ones. Sixty-five-year-old Weems launched the one and only edition of Stigmata in early March. Though sick, he found time to create this.
"It's about a man with Stage 4 cancer who gets a superpower. Every time he uses his superpower, his cancer gets worse," Weems described.
Friends say his superpower is to keep extending his compassion, even despite his own suffering. For instance, this comic book's message is meant to help others.
"If they have cancer, I want them to feel like they're not alone. If they don't have cancer, they'll know somebody who does. It'll allow them to see into the mind of what it's like to go into it," Weems told KITV.
About 120 friends turned out for the art exhibit that became a celebration of his life - while he's still living it.
Weems has never done chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. He said how he's lived longer than expected is something that's between a miracle and the mundane.
"By the grace of God. Honestly. That's the only way I can explain that. And the love of these friends. I cannot discount that. Dr. Okazaki said I'm alive because of force of will. I amend that. I'm alive because of the love of my friends," he declares.
Weems expressed he knows he is not long for this world. He felt it in his bones that before month's end, he'll leave this mortal coil. And even after Weems has left, he hopes he can be an inspiration for others - to face adversity, to live their truth, and to meet death on their own terms.