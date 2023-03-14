 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Cancer patient stages one-night art show for comic book

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In August 2022, KITV told you about a Kaka'ako man with cancer. Mickey Weems is Aging so Well, he outlived his doctor's expectations by a year. He's still here, and he's still making a difference. 

An art show for a comic book and a little autograph signing for an audience of loved ones. Sixty-five-year-old Weems launched the one and only edition of Stigmata in early March. Though sick, he found time to create this.

