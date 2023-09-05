Aging Well: Beach yoga teacher finds multiple connections through yoga.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Diamond Head man says teaching yoga outdoors keeps him Aging Well. John Anderson, 59, has been teaching yoga for 21 years. He says it's a great way to connect with his body and with his friends.
Between Diamond Head and the deep blue sea, you'll find John Anderson's daily yoga class.
"It gives me a sense of confidence through my day. I feel I'm doing something to better my life and it's become a habit more than a practice. It's almost an addiction. Choose your addictions wisely," he said.
Susan Lee is one of his many longtime students. She says she likes his class because she says, "it helps with the stretching, it helps with balance. I love being outside."
Anderson started teaching 21 years ago. He found yoga to recover from a running injury, and never looked back.
"The act of stretching, compressing, releasing creates blood flow. I had a great teacher that always said, 'You are as young as your spine is flexible,'" he explained.
He says these students have been with him for a few years. Over time, they've become friends.
"It's about building a sense of community and support. The more you practice that, the more you experience that," he said.
"He just encourages you to do it a little more, try a little harder. I love how he sets up his pace," Lee said.
From upward facing dog, to this downward facing dog visiting the class (a real dog ran up to a student and gave a puppy bow), "This is more rewarding for me to share my practice with these students who are so special to me," Anderson said.
He says you don't have to do yoga to age well, but do something.
"If you want to lead a happy, healthy life, you have to invest in some way, whether walking, yoga, some kind of exercise where it becomes a part of your daily routine," he stated.