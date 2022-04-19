 Skip to main content
Aging Well: BBB warns of rise in Grandparents Scam

Aging Well: BBB warns of rise in Grandparents Scam.

Aging Well: BBB warns of rise in Grandparents Scam.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Scams are on the rise during this pandemic. That's what the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns. It's offering some advice to keep seniors safe - and Aging Well.

Hawaii Kai resident Joe Recca says he almost fell victim to something called the Grandparents Scam. He got a call, and when he answered the phone, a sobbing young woman calling him "dad" said she was in trouble.

"I said, 'Delise, what's going on?' Anyways, she hung up. Within a minute, this guy called and said, 'Hello, this is your daughter's public defender,'" said Recca.

The person went on to say Delise was driving drunk, caused a car crash, and now needed bail money.

"What we need from you is a cash delivery of $25,000," the man said.

Recca's wife knew it was a scam. But the scare could have cost Recca so much more than money.

"My heart was racing sky high. If I was back when I was getting out of the hospital, I would died, it was horrible," he said.

The Better Business Bureau Great West & Pacific says that's the classic Grandparent Scam. The victim gets a frantic call from someone posing as their grandchild. This person explains they are trouble. It is often followed up by a fake official who asks for money for things like a hospital bill, bail money, or a plane ticket home. The fake victim usually begs the grandparent not to tell other family members.

"It usually results in a big loss of dollars. The banks have seen this. When the the consumer goes to get their money out and they try to warn them but that person is too scared that this is real and it will hurt their loved one," said BBB Public Relations & Communications Manager Roseann Freitas.

Freitas says this and all scams are on the rise in the last couple of years.

"Because a lot of us are isolated. We're coming out of that pandemic. We're coming out of fear of our health and economic crisis and isolation. So we're still running on emotions, and now they're just continuing to compound that," Freitas said.

Freitas says if you get one of these calls, don't react quickly. Do verify this story is true by calling your grandchild or their friends. And tell them to be careful what they're posting on social media. The scammers can make the lie sound more real by throwing in some information they found online.

"Limit your exact location, limit the last name of your family members, and be careful what we share online," Freitas reminded.

Recca says he's relieved his daughter is safe - and he's sharing this story in hopes another family can learn from his scare, and protect themselves.

