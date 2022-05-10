Aging Well: Art show to benefit Alzheimers Association Hawaii.

A Mililani man is donating over 100 nostalgic old paintings to the Alzheimer's Association Aloha Chapter. The art sale is in a month, and it'll benefit programs and support groups the Association puts on to help anyone affected by dementia keep Aging Well.
Punchbowl Market, the old 50th State Fair, and the ice man bringing blocks of ice to Honolulu homes. These are some of the paintings that capture the flavor of Hawaii of yesteryear, by the late Pauoa artist Joe Pimental.
"He's like Hawaii's Norman Rockwell. I have paintings of subject matters back in the 20s," said art collector and show benefactor Wayne Nishimoto, who has about 800 of Pimental's paintings.
Nishimoto is giving 140 of the paintings to the Alzheimer's Association Aloha Chapter to sell at a show next month.
Alzheimer's Association Director of Development Justin George says the nonprofit it grateful and pleased that it's not only raising money, "it's getting more awareness out there for the Alzheimer's Association."
Nishimoto says he chose to help the Alzheimer's Association "being that our mission statement is Keeping the Memories Alive."
The mission statement he's referring to is his small business, Hawaii Nostalgia Studio, selling T-shirts with photos of old times and places printed on them.
Ironically, artist Pimental suffered from Alzheimer's, and Nishimoto's father in law also had the disease.
Proceeds from the art show will be donated to the Alzheimerʻs Association Hawaii to support families with loved ones living with Alzheimerʻs disease and other dementias.