 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aging Well: Art show to benefit Alzheimers Association Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Aging Well: Art show to benefit Alzheimers Association Hawaii.

Aging Well: Art show to benefit Alzheimers Association Hawaii.

A Mililani man is donating over 100 nostalgic old paintings to the Alzheimer's Association Aloha Chapter. The art sale is in a month, and it'll benefit programs and support groups the Association puts on to help anyone affected by dementia keep Aging Well.

Punchbowl Market, the old 50th State Fair, and the ice man bringing blocks of ice to Honolulu homes. These are some of the paintings that capture the flavor of Hawaii of yesteryear, by the late Pauoa artist Joe Pimental.

"He's like Hawaii's Norman Rockwell. I have paintings of subject matters back in the 20s," said art collector and show benefactor Wayne Nishimoto, who has about 800 of Pimental's paintings.

Nishimoto is giving 140 of the paintings to the Alzheimer's Association Aloha Chapter to sell at a show next month.

Alzheimer's Association Director of Development Justin George says the nonprofit it grateful and pleased that it's not only raising money, "it's getting more awareness out there for the Alzheimer's Association."

Nishimoto says he chose to help the Alzheimer's Association "being that our mission statement is Keeping the Memories Alive."

The mission statement he's referring to is his small business, Hawaii Nostalgia Studio, selling T-shirts with photos of old times and places printed on them.

Ironically, artist Pimental suffered from Alzheimer's, and Nishimoto's father in law also had the disease.

Proceeds from the art show will be donated to the Alzheimerʻs Association Hawaii to support families with loved ones living with Alzheimerʻs disease and other dementias.

The public can visit the "Keeping the Memories Alive" Art Show the weekends of June 4th and 5th, and 11th and 12th at Kahalu'u Gallery & Gardens- 47-754 Lamaula Street in Kaneohe. There is free street parking. Proof of vaccination will be required.

For more information on the art show or the Alzheimer’s Association, contact Justin George at jmgeorge@alz.org or 808-518-6654.

To reach Nishimoto, email hawaiinostalgia@hawaii.rr.com; he has no public telephone or Internet presence. Or look for him at some Oahu craft fairs.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK