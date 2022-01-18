Aging Well: apps help people with hearing loss.

You've heard of "wearables." Now there's "hear-ables." That's the term for smart earbuds that pair with apps to help people hear better. These apps can help people hard-of-hearing with Aging Well.
If you have a hard time hearing, an app like HeardThat can help. That's one of dozens of hearing apps for smartphones.
KITV4 Tech Expert Ryan Ozawa explains what they do: "You have your phone in your pocket and it's listening, going straight into your ear, adjusting the frequence, removing noise, traffic, wind noise, fans, other people talking; and you can only hear the person talking right next to you."
Some are made by hearing aid manufacturers. Others are over the counter. "It's a very impressive piece of technology. The fact of the matter is, now we have the technology built into the phones we carry around every day. And if you have an earbud, that could be $80, $90, and you have very equivalent technology for much less than a piece of scientific equipment. There are various apps for Apple and Adroid that filter the audio coming into your phone and change the frequencies to match your own hearing profile," Ozawa details.
Are these apps expensive? "No, there are some funded by the federal government because they're FDA-approved as hearing aids. There's a company out of Boston called Olelo. Yes, that's the Hawaiian word for language. They have federal grants so if you use that app it's free for them and you. They're funded by the government to provide written transcripts; subtitles of your life," Ozawa continues.
Olelo's spokesperson, by the way, tells us, "The name was inspired by the Hawaiian word Olelo because it means language or speech. It is also a palindrome, so we thought this fit nicely with the two-way back-and-forth captioning of our product."
He notes, wearing ear buds to use an app doesn't look strange because "we've come to the point where walking around with ear buds or air pods is completely normal, potentially a fashion statement. When you can just get an $80 pair of ear buds and use the phone you're carrying, either Android or iPhone, that's a game changer."