Aging Well: Antique shop owners say staying in the present is the key to living life

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
An Oahu couple who runs a longtime vintage collectibles store says their secret to Aging Well is to live in the moment. We go inside Antiques Alley to see how keeping in touch with history, gives them purpose and passion in their daily life.
Step into this door, and leave the present behind for the past. Pake Zane curated this world with his life partner Julie Lauster. "It was the idea of having stuff so people can learn from the time before them. It's like bridging a generation gap using cultural artifacts," Zane describes.
It has everything, including a lot of old Hawaii history. The store is crammed with items from books to beer, meteorites to marbles. "It's just a hodgepodge of everything," laughs Lauster.
They say they're in the business of cultural recycling. Regular customer Mateo Henderson notes, "It's inspiring for people who want to collect stuff from history, and for other people to see back then how things were."
What's really on offer is nostalgia. Zane says, "It's to have things from the past that can tell stories. Everything is a memory stimulant to different people."
There's a lot of time travel going on in this store, because for two people who make a living selling history, they are firmly centered in the here-and-now. "It's the journey of getting there that life should be," philosophizes Zane.
"Stay in the present and enjoy the moment," states Lauster- even if their present is anchored in the past.