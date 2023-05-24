Aging Well: Active Seniors Expo set for June 9 & 10

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An upcoming free event looks to keep kupuna Aging Well. The Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo is now in its second year. It will have over 100 booths with vendors and nonprofit groups, and informational seminars.
The organizer, Dun Uchimura, says his goal is to support and educate Hawaii families about a healthier way of life. Last year, Uchimura estimates a few thousand people attended his event.
The Hawai'i Association of the Blind will be one of the groups exhibiting. Member Dr. Roberta Tomas says, "One of the things we do is bring blind awareness to the public. Not many are aware of what the blind can do. If you're looking at me and think, 'She's a blind lady. I wonder how she gets around?'" then you can learn more by going up to the HAB booth at the expo.
Tomas says HAB is eager to improve the lives of more blind people. For instance, HAB offers a program to teach the blind how to better navigate a store. "I can download things on my phone like applications to navigate through a store. What our mobility and orientation trainers do is help the blind use some of these apps in the stores. They can pick up the bottle and use the app on their phone to read it," Tomas describes.
HAB offers field trips in which people can learn to use these apps. "A lot of people who come on these Holo Holo shopping excursions are seniors over 55. This is a way to bring them out of their homes instead of staying as shut ins," she urges.
The Active Senior Expo Hawai'i is June 9 and 10 at the Hawai'i Convention Center.