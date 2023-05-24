 Skip to main content
Aging Well: Active Seniors Expo set for June 9 & 10

Aging Well: Active Seniors Expo set for June 9 & 10. Flyer courtesy Dun Uchimura.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An upcoming free event looks to keep kupuna Aging Well. The Hawai'i Active Seniors Expo is now in its second year. It will have over 100 booths with vendors and nonprofit groups, and informational seminars.

The organizer, Dun Uchimura, says his goal is to support and educate Hawaii families about a healthier way of life. Last year, Uchimura estimates a few thousand people attended his event. 

An error occurred