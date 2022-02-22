 Skip to main content
Aging Well: AARP launches job center for veterans and spouses

  • Updated
 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Having a purpose or a paycheck can help keep seniors Aging Well. That's why the AARP launched a new online job center for veterans and their spouses. 

Transitioning from a military job to a civilian one can be difficult for some military members or their spouses. That's why AARP wants to make it easier them with a job site just for military.

"It's a new digital platform bringing together valuable information and resources to help Hawaii's almost 113,000 veterans and military spouses compete in today's job market," said AARP Hawaii State Director Keali'i Lopez.

The AARP Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center has a range of free resources, in addition to just listing job openings. There's Tips to Ace A Civilian Job Interview, and a career planning course.

"It's a New Veterans Career Advantage Course which helps them focus on career planning and skills development," Lopez said.

There's also resume tips to help people translate what they did in the military, in a way civilians can understand.

"For those of us who haven't served in the military, we can't understand what their skills are, what capabilities they have. Experience and knowledge is one of the most important things employers are looking for," explained Lopez.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report says veteran unemployment fell to 3.5% in January. But underemployment continues to hold many veterans back.

"Many of the veterans that get employed tend to find they are underemployed. A little over half experienced that the skills they gained in the military aren't being utilized in the civilian jobs that they have," she said.

And two-thirds of employed active-duty spouses - 67% - reported they are underemployed, according to the 2020 Blue Star Families' annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey. Surprisingly despite today's national labor shortage,

"One of the things we and other veterans organizations have a difficult time is being able to reach out to them," Lopez said.

AARP hopes this job site will help veterans and their families, because "being able to adjust and feel like you continue to contribute and do meaningful things for your family - that's all part of Aging Well," said Lopez.

Tap here to learn more about the AARP job site.

