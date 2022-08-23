Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time By Diane Ako Diane Ako News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time. Diane Ako Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. Kākou Aging Well: Dying Kakaako man shares journey on podcast By Diane Ako You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea."It keeps me alive, I know what's going on in the world. I don't want to be idle," Connie said.Connie bought this franchise in 1999."My husband said, 'This is hard work for you.' I said, 'Nothing like trying!'" she recalled.And try, she did. She became an award winning salesperson. Now at 88-years-old, she still shows up for work at least 40 hours per week."Shouldn't you be hanging out with the kids and grandkids?," KITV4's Diane Ako asked."Oh, no. I have to show them good example," she answered without missing a beat.Michael Astentista, her son, is full of admiration for her."She's here to make sure I'm settled for the rest of my life- not only mentally and in business, but strong in my faith," Michael said.Love of family and God rounds out her 18 hour days. There is a "time to pray, time to play, time to work. Work six days a week. Sundays are fantastic! We all go the beach," she laughed.Michael added, "I'm very thankful for her for being my support and a fan of mine 1,000%." Aging Well Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table' By Lia Kamanā Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Connie Asentista Michael Astentista Work Suck Diane Ako Kirby Sales & Service Franchise Diane Ako News Anchor and Reporter Diane is KITV4’s weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter. She hosts the Aging Well series on Tuesday evenings at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. She is a mother, a cat owner, and a yogi. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Diane Ako Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Nā Mea Pono Na Mea Pono: Ms. Karon Hansen Updated Nov 13, 2021 Adopt A Family Adopt-A-Family: The Gaspars Updated Nov 18, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: DVAC founder and CEO Nanci Kreidman finds purpose in her work Updated Nov 12, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: Honolulu Fire Department shares safety tips for seniors Updated Nov 12, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: Help fight food insecurity among Hawai'i's kupuna through 14th Annual 'The Good Table' Updated 3 hrs ago Kākou Kidz For A Cause raises money for Kapiolani Medical Center Updated Nov 14, 2021 Recommended for you