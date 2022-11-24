Adopt-A-Family: The Wichep ohana

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Strong and gusty winds behind a cold front will exceed advisory
threshold through tonight. The potential for very strong wind
gusts remains highest for typical windier locations, such as
mountain ridges or leeward areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...All main Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
This Holiday Season, KITV4 is again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to bring stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. On this Thanksgiving Day, KITV4 is with an Adopt-a-Family in Wahiawa with the hope of bringing them closer to a brighter new year.
Meet Nahealani Wichep, her husband, X-Al, and their five Children. This has been a hard year for the Wahiawa family.
Nahealani contracted COVID-19 in October 2021. And so did other members of her family living in her home. She spent a month in the hospital and is now hooked up to oxygen all the time.
"Sometimes waking up in the morning, my head spins. I feel real tired and can't sleep at night," Nahealani told KITV4.
Nahealani also suffers from diabetes and kidney disease. She needs constant care at home. Even though Nahealani says she feels like a burden to her family, there is nothing but love for her in their small home.
"I just want the best for them. Like any other parent wants the best for their kids,” she said.
The Wichep’s live in cramped quarters. There’s 16-year-old XsmMarv, Elizabeth who turns 17 on Thanksgiving, 6-year-old Nalani, and two Hanai Brothers – 11-year-old Lopaka and 14-year-old Kekoa.
For the holidays, Nahealani would like to give her family members what they desire.
“I just want them to have everything that they want, because I know I won't be able to give them what they need from here on,” Nahealani said.
"I'm blessed that she's still with us. She's a good mother. She really loves all of us,” X-Al said.
"I want them to have clothes that they don't look like they're going to wear not just one set for three days out of the whole week," Nahealani said.
On Xsmarv’s wish list are clothes, shoes, a hoodie and a backpack. Elizabeth would like a purse, a wallet, and clothing. Nalani loves Barbie Dolls and a Barbie Doll House. Lopaka needs clothes and says he likes Legos. Kekoa is into video games like Fortnite.
Husband X-Al would appreciate clothing and shoes. As for Nahealani, she loves Hawaiian-style jewelry and fashion flowers.
It's the little things that mean a lot while the family dreams of finding a bigger home where their love can grow.
If you are interested in helping Nahealani and her family this holiday season, complete a donor registration form and indicate DOE-CEN-03 under the “Additional Preferences Question” to receive further information and instructions on how you can help.
