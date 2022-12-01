Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana

This Holiday Season, KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii bringing stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. Having a roof over our head is a basic necessity. KITV4 went to the Waianae Valley with an Adopt-A-Family who is hoping to have a secure roof over their heads.
“It’s just a very emotional thing for me to go through knowing that our roof is like that,” said Jazmen Waiolama
Jazmen has lived in her Waianae Valley home her entire life -- 27 years. About two years ago, big winds ripped off part of the roof and now there are several holes in the ceiling of the family dining room, kitchen, and bedroom.
Jazmen is raising four children ranging in ages from 2 years to 11.
“The holidays are coming around. So it’s a shame that we have whole in our roof,” she said.
It was the eldest who first reached out for help this holiday season.
"I wanted to share about how my ohana was stressed over the roof and how we had to keep emptying water and the rain from the roof going on top of our ground,” said Jazmen’s 11-year-old daughter, Wahinoa.
It's a safety issue for the entire extended family who live under the damaged roof.
"My grandma, she can barely even walk. So I was worried about that too because I want her to be safe and not get hurt anymore,” Wahinoa said.
Wahinoa’s uncle was going to pay for the roof repair but he unexpectedly passed away from cancer.
“My family means a lot to me that's why I wanted to get Helping Hands to help me,” Jazmen said.
To get her roof fixed is a big ask and Jazmen hopes the Adopt-A-Family program can help.
"It’s very stressful knowing that you try and go to sleep at night and when you hear the storm or the rain, you know you get very paranoid because you don't want to get up in the morning and you're swimming in your house because you have a hole in your roof," said Jazmen’s husband, Shane Jardine.
This loving family also knows that the holidays should be a time of joy and giving.
A gift or two for the children, all of the girls would enjoy getting hair accessories and learning games. The 2-year-old boy would love to have toy cars and trucks to play with.
Grandma would be happy to receive sewing supplies. She has a sewing machine already.
For mom, new shirts, shorts, and shoes will do. And dad would like socks and tools.
But what this family really wants for Christmas is a solid roof overhead and a happy ohana.
If you are interested in helping Jazmen and her family this holiday season, complete a donor registration form and indicate KOM-19 under the “Additional Preferences Question” to receive further information and instructions on how you can help.
You can also use your smartphone camera on the QR code below to access the donor registration form.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.