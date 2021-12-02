Adopt-A-Family: The Vannoy-Botelhos

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island's
Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or
more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of
communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front will move over the islands from the northwest
tonight and Friday, initially bringing a relatively short
period of heavy rainfall to Kauai and Oahu. The front is
expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late
Friday, bringing the potential for an extended period of
heavy rainfall as a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai
on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with
the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the
threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat
likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt, and seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
For Deborah Vannoy-Botelho, each step forward is a blessing. The single mother of two kids is living in a shelter, but after being burglarized - she keeps her wits about her.
“The second day I moved into the place where I'm staying at a shelter somebody went to my things [and stole] all my verification that I just got. I mean it was not only mine, it was my two kids’ verifications also,” Deborah said.
The theft was a setback, for Deborah and her two teens who require therapy and special schooling.
Micah is 17. He loves to go surfing at the beach. Mahina is 14 and she likes to ride like and to draw.
“I knew my son had autism since he was two years old because he couldn't speak or share anything. And then I got a therapist to go over and do beach with him and all that, then he put him in special preschool since he was three. From there he's been in special ed all his life. My daughter she was in special ed since first grade,” Deborah said.
The family shares responsibility for two therapy dogs, Deborah "lovingly" refers to as...
“My fur babies. They keep me and my kids protect their love and we just love them because it helps us where our depression. Yeah, because me and my two kids are diagnosed also with depression. So it keeps us feeling loved and comforted at night and during the day or over feeling down we'll go over there and play with them and they'll hug us,” she said.
This holiday season, Deborah and her family are hoping for a miracle in being adopted. And she has a special message for the family that adopts hers.
“Hi, thank you for adopting me and my children. It makes me and my children feel loved and cared for we never felt this way for a while. I came from a very abusive relationship and me and my kids all we ever wanted was to feel loved and cared for. Thank you so much and God bless you and Merry Christmas,” Deborah said.
Maleko grew up in Kailua on the Windward side of Oahu and graduated from St. Louis School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications, Broadcast Journalism from Northwest Missouri State University. Maleko joined KITV's News team in 2016.