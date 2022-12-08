Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
"I want to build my relationship with my kids because they don't have a father and I have a hard time making ends meet with all the chaos," says Cynthia Takemoto, who is a single mother of three.
Her kids are Bricyn who is 11-years-old, and Alexia, 13, and Angela, 7. Cynthia lives at her family home in Hauula Homestead.
She says it's "hard to raise my kids. It's really difficult. And I only have my parents to help me out. We don't have electrical here, so we're having a hard time just making ends meet."
The home also does not have a bathroom.
Cynthia explains that she has to boil hot water to shower. "I go to use the bathroom and I have to run to the bathroom all the time. It's really difficult."
Cynthia is a recovering drug addict. 4-years-ago, because of the addiction, her kids were taken from her. But now clean, Cynthia got her 3 kids back, and all she wants now is to give them some joy for the Holidays. Their wish list is simple, the family likes Nike and gift cards would be appreciated so they can pick out what they want.
For Cynthia, this season is about gratitude and being with family.
"I'm so grateful I have my parents with me, because it is not easy. Without my parents help, I would have nothing."
If you want to adopt the Cynthia Takemoto Ohana this holiday season, contact Helping Hands Hawaii at 808-536-7234 extension 820.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.