Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

  • Updated
KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii to help families in need this holiday season.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season.

KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her abuser and was living in a shelter with her six children.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

