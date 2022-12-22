Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season.
KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her abuser and was living in a shelter with her six children.
"I got injured. There was blood everywhere. Honolulu police came. They weren't able to catch him at that moment. And from that moment, I couldn't do it anymore. I just fled with my kids into safety into hiding from him," Chasarae said.
Chasarae recalled that terrifying day, on Christmas Eve in 2020, when her partner and abuser also broke her neck while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ja Nesah.
"That's how it was for me three years ago…and I don't have to live like that today,” she said.
Chasarae took her six children and fled to a shelter where they lived for seven months.
“I had to fight for them. Even if I gave up for me, I had to fight for my children," she said.
Chasarae eventually got a job and saved up enough money so her family could get permanent housing. In July 2022, she was able to receive a Section 8 voucher for a home in Ewa Beach where she now lives with her children, ranging in ages from 2 years old to 14 years old.
Chasarae says her kids don't want much for Christmas because they are all just happy to finally be together, safe, in their own home.
But, the single mother says the boys would appreciate a basketball hoop, so they could play outside. And the girls like American and Barbie Dolls plus other items for young girls.
Besides working at the homeless shelter, Chasarae is going to school to get a degree so she can help others who are victims of abuse. She would like a computer for school work.
Chasarae is moving forward in faith with herself and her family.
If you are interested in helping this family this holiday season, complete a donor registration form and indicate KOM-09 under the "Additional Preferences Question" to receive further information and instructions on how you can help.
