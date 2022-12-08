Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year.
KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three months after moving to Oahu from Hawaii Island.
“It's been a rough four years though. I battled and I went through a lot of trials and tribulations by fighting CPS, getting my family, my husband, my kids together. Coming up here to get a better life,” said Colleen Deponte.
Colleen, her husband Steven and their three sons, 12-year-old Jay Shaun, 9-year-old Steven Jr., and 4-year-old Sterlen, moved to Oahu from Hawaii Island to get away from the bad elements in their lives including drug addiction.
"I came from a very bad intoxicated abusive relationship drugs and violence," Colleen said. "Today when I surrendered myself to God, gave my heart to God, that's when I said enough is enough."
Coming to Oahu in search of a better life, Colleen, Steven and family were homeless, living in their vehicle for two weeks, and then a shelter for two months.
"I just like my kids, not live the life that I lived. Because I like them live a better life," Steven told KITV4.
And that better life is on the horizon. After filling out many housing applications, the family is moving into a home in the Pearlridge Area.
On their holiday wish list for their new beginnings, Jay Shaun loves basketball and anything to do with sports like a boogie board or a skateboard. Steven Jr. enjoys video games. And Sterlen would like a kitchen set because he wants to learn how to cook!
Colleen would like journals, devotional books, and purses. And Steven would like some new clothes and a watch.
"They deserve to have a good life,” Colleen said.
And we wish the Deponte family a blessed life too.
If you are interested in helping Colleen and her family this holiday season, complete a donor registration form and indicate DOE-EHCY-01 under the “Additional Preferences Question” to receive further information and instructions on how you can help.
You can also use your smartphone camera on the QR code below to access the donor registration form.
