Adopt-A-Family: Meet the volunteers

KITV4 Island News is once again partnering up with Helping Hands Hawaii for the annual Adopt A Family program that links volunteers with families in need.
As the program wraps up, KITV4's Maleko McDonnell introduces us to some of the donors fulfilling this year's holiday Wish Lists.
The holiday season is a time of giving, doing for others without expecting anything in return. For the volunteers in helping hands Hawaii's adopt a family program, giving means more when they're helping others.
For the team at Bowers and Kubota, a construction management, architecture and engineering firm. It was about giving back.
“We were so blessed to work throughout the pandemic as essential workers. As you look around, no one was working and there was families in need,” said Tuesday Pires-Pi'imauna with Bowers and Kubota Consulting.
For the staff at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kapolei -- a 180-room hotel in the heart of the second city -- it was about recognizing the impact of the pandemic on their neighboring community.
“You know in a time of COVID, we just felt like any small gesture would bring hope to families,” said Nicole Kilantang, director of sales for Embassy Suites by Hilton Oahu Kapolei.
Hope at a time when so many families were struggling in Hawaii.
“We were hoping that by participating in this we could in a small way just deliver hope over the holidays. Times are extremely harder even during the pandemic,” Kilantang said.
For former UH and NFL football wide receiver Greg Salas, who retired from pro ball to focus on family, it's a feeling he can barely describe.
“It's a little difficult to put into words the feeling you get when helping others, especially during Christmas time,” Salas said.
And Salas says adopting-a-family is a great way to teach kindness to keiki.
“You know we go shopping at target or Costco. We'll pick up supplies and bring our kids we'll bring our kids along,” Salas said.
The staff at Hawaii Homeownership Center help renters who want become homeowners. They stopped giving tchotchke secret Santa presents and instead brought small gifts for families in need.
“Something that's a lot more meaningful. We know it's tough for folks during Christmas especially when you have children or you’re having a hard time making ends meet,” said Reina Miyamoto, executive director of Hawaii Homeownership Center.
And that feeling keeps bringing them back.
“We love the program. We've been doing it every year. In fact, even before the list comes out we have employees that ask, ‘Hey, are we going to adopt some families again?’" Miyamoto said.
Each year at Helping Hands Hawaii, families are paired up with volunteers to do the shopping.
“We share what the family is doing and then we put what they're asking for. By the end of the day everything is taken,” said Pires-Pi'imauna.
“All of these things that we ourselves take for granted, such as bedding sets or whatnot, simple things like socks, clothing, you know the basics. Just knowing that all of these things we're donating are actually going to go to somebody that we might bump into at Ala Moana Center or Long’s Drugs,” said Kilantang.
Best of all, getting involved is easy.
“Start small. You would be amazed how good the people you work with are. They have so much to give,” said Pires-Pi'imauna.
“It's a very enjoyable experience and I kind of encourage anybody who’s on the fence about it to kind of do it,” Salas said.