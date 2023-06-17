 Skip to main content
Jamba Hawaii NEW Tropical Flavors for The Summer!

HONOLULU,HAWAII (KITV4) Have a refreshing blast this summer with three of Jamba Hawaii’s favorite smoothies returning to the menu: the Watermelon Breeze, Lava Flow and Piña Colada. These drinks are fan favorites and will be blending in Jamba Hawaii stores for a limited time only. The Lava Flow and Piña Colada are exclusive only in Hawai‘i and are reminiscent of an island holiday.

The Watermelon Breeze blends together watermelon juice, strawberries, pineapple, raspberry sherbert or, for a plant-based option, frozen oat milk. For extra fun and flavor, customers are invited to add mint boba to turn this smoothie into a refreshing “Cool Breeze”.

An error occurred