Jamba Hawaii NEW Tropical Flavors for The Summer!

HONOLULU,HAWAII (KITV4) Have a refreshing blast this summer with three of Jamba Hawaii’s favorite smoothies returning to the menu: the Watermelon Breeze, Lava Flow and Piña Colada. These drinks are fan favorites and will be blending in Jamba Hawaii stores for a limited time only. The Lava Flow and Piña Colada are exclusive only in Hawai‘i and are reminiscent of an island holiday.
The Watermelon Breeze blends together watermelon juice, strawberries, pineapple, raspberry sherbert or, for a plant-based option, frozen oat milk. For extra fun and flavor, customers are invited to add mint boba to turn this smoothie into a refreshing “Cool Breeze”.
Available only in Hawaii, the Lava Flow is made with apple-strawberry juice blend, almond milk, pineapple juice, fat-free frozen yogurt, pineapple sherbert, fresh pineapple, strawberries and strawberry bursting boba. The Piña Colada blends coconut and pineapples together with almond milk, pineapple juice, pineapple sherbert and fat-free frozen yogurt.
The Watermelon Breeze, Lava Flow and Piña Colada Smoothies are limited-time drinks, available in small, medium and large sizes and blending in Hawai‘i stores while supplies last.
About Jamba Hawaii:
Jamba Hawaii has 27 stores operated by Fresh Dining Concepts, LLC, an authorized Jamba licensee, across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island. Jamba Hawaii is the category-defining leader in all-natural, made-to-order fruit and vegetable smoothies, juices, açaí bowls, and other snacks for health-conscious consumers with discerning tastes. Jamba smoothies are packed with 4 to 5 servings of fruit and are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other nutrients. Visit jambahawaii.com for store locations and more information.
