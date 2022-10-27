 Skip to main content
Israel and Lebanon finalize Mediterranean border agreement, opening up potentially rich oil and gas fields

Israel and Lebanon finalized an agreement defining their maritime borders in the Mediterranean on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced on Twitter, inking a United States-brokered deal at the United Nations mission on the land border between the countries.

The signing ceremony officially settles a years-long maritime border dispute involving major oil and gas fields in the Mediterranean.

