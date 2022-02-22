 Skip to main content
Winner's Circle

  • Updated
  • 0
KITV Winner's Circle

Island Style Holiday Giveaway Winners

Prize Winner
$100 Diamond Bakery E-Gift Card Bruce Young
Milwaukee 12 Volt Reciprocating Saw Kit from Slim's Power Tools Cy Nishihira
Gift Certificates to Kapahulu Shopping Center merchants valued at $100. Leah Quinata
$100 Wholesale Unlimited Gift Basket Valerie Yasuda
$100 Gift Certificate to the Good Feet Store of Hawaii Gina Meyer
A Pair of Wet Okole Seat Covers Ambrose Napihaa
$100 7-Eleven Hawaii Gift Card Ameline Dela Cruz
14K Gold Pendant and Chain Davin Anderson
$100 Uncle's Fish Market & Grill Gift Certificate Michelle Pieper
$100 Ala Moana Center Gift Card Ernest Burnett
Prize From All Sponsors: Harvey Sasuga
Harvey Sasuga - Grand Prize Winner

