Winner's Circle Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Island Style Holiday Giveaway Winners Prize Winner $100 Diamond Bakery E-Gift Card Bruce Young Milwaukee 12 Volt Reciprocating Saw Kit from Slim's Power Tools Cy Nishihira Gift Certificates to Kapahulu Shopping Center merchants valued at $100. Leah Quinata $100 Wholesale Unlimited Gift Basket Valerie Yasuda $100 Gift Certificate to the Good Feet Store of Hawaii Gina Meyer A Pair of Wet Okole Seat Covers Ambrose Napihaa $100 7-Eleven Hawaii Gift Card Ameline Dela Cruz 14K Gold Pendant and Chain Davin Anderson $100 Uncle's Fish Market & Grill Gift Certificate Michelle Pieper $100 Ala Moana Center Gift Card Ernest Burnett Prize From All Sponsors: Harvey Sasuga