 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote in Person or via Drop Box by November 8

  • 0

With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season.

HONOLULU (Island Life) - With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season.

Scott Nago (Chief Election Officer, Hawaii State Office of Elections) shared, “...if you still have your ballot and you haven’t mailed it in yet, you should take it to a place with [a] deposit. Don’t put it in the mail, because ballots must be received by 7pm on Election Day, not postmarked.” Another reminder is to make sure to sign your ballot. “Ballots without a signature won’t be accepted and counted...and don’t just wait till the last minute.”

Interested in featuring your business or organization? Email IslandLife@kitv.com

Tags

Host/Producer

As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred