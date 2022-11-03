Vote in Person or via Drop Box by November 8

HONOLULU (Island Life) - With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season.
Scott Nago (Chief Election Officer, Hawaii State Office of Elections) shared, “...if you still have your ballot and you haven’t mailed it in yet, you should take it to a place with [a] deposit. Don’t put it in the mail, because ballots must be received by 7pm on Election Day, not postmarked.” Another reminder is to make sure to sign your ballot. “Ballots without a signature won’t be accepted and counted...and don’t just wait till the last minute.”
To ensure your ballot was received, “You can go to our website and sign up for ballot tracking alerts...you can sign up for either email, text alerts, or a voice message that will tell you when your ballot has been received, processed, and counted.”
If you haven’t registered to vote, Scott ensured that it is not too late. “For locations of voter service centers around the state, go to our website...and you can register and vote in person on the same day.”
The Office of Elections has multiple online resources to help with your voting process. “You can see if your ballot has been received, track your ballot, you can also get a preview of your ballot by typing in your address. You can also check your registration because ballots are not affordable so if you didn’t receive your ballot, something is wrong with your registration. Scott added, “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and without participation, we don’t have a healthy democracy.”
As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.