Updates made to the Child Passenger Safety Laws

New updates have been made to the Child Passenger Safety laws, and car seat technicians are holding FREE events to ensure your child’s car seat is installed correctly.
Sergeant Thomas Billins (HPD Traffic Division) explained some of the changes made in recent years. “...Any child under 10 years of age is required to be in a booster seat. Those children that are two years of age or under are required to be in a rear-facing child seat, and those that are from two to four years of age need to be in either a rear-facing child seat or a child seat with a harness.”
Stephanie Capllonch (Child Passenger Safety Technician) shared, “About 80% of children are in the car seat incorrectly, whether it’s how the child seat is installed or how the baby’s harnesses on them.” As a new parent, there can be lots to learn, and new items to buy. “The single most important thing you can do is purchase a safe car seat for your child and learn how to install it properly.”
The Child Safety Laws are put in place to ensure a child’s safety and there are some consequences for not following them. Sgt. Billins shared, “Some of the consequences are fines for not following the child restraint laws or that you would have to go to court --and that’s one thing about the citations, it’s not just a fine...” As a police officer and prior vehicle and homicide section investigator, Sgt. Billins understands the importance of a child being in a properly restrained child seat. “Those that are not properly secured...they’ll tend to get a lot more injured and that’s something that is completely preventable.”
As a mother of four, Stephanie was concerned about the safety of her own children while driving. “When I started working here at Castle, I saw the need that it was a great opportunity to become a car seat technician.” To help parents ensure their car seats are properly placed, “We’re having...a big community event at Waimanalo Health Center.” At this event, “People can expect...that there’s going to be car seat technicians there to help them find out if their car seat is installed correctly...if their child is harnessed properly. We want to make sure that their car seat is in a safe location for the rest of the passengers in the car as well.”
