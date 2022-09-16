 Skip to main content
Updates made to the Child Passenger Safety Laws

New updates have been made to the Child Passenger Safety laws and car seat technicians are holding FREE events to ensure your child’s car seat is installed correctly.

Sergeant Thomas Billins (HPD Traffic Division) explained some of the changes made in recent years. “...Any child under 10 years of age is required to be in a booster seat. Those children that are two years of age or under are required to be in a rear-facing child seat, and those that are from two to four years of age need to be in either a rear-facing child seat or a child seat with a harness.”

